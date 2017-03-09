Nike, Michael Kors coming to Norfolk Premium Outlets

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two new stores have been announced for the Norfolk Premium Outlets.

WAVY’s Erin Kelly reported the newly announced stores after meeting with Stephen Yalof, CEO of Simon Premium Outlets, Thursday afternoon.

Nike and Michael Kors join a list of expected stores and retailers that includes Under Armour, Tommy Hilfiger and Columbia Sportswear. The initial batch of shops was announced last month.

Construction on Norfolk Premium Outlets began last June. It is expected to be completed some time this June.

