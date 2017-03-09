Newport News detectives open up about serial robbery arrests

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two serial robbery suspects are now facing charges in both Newport News and Hampton.

Monday night, police arrested 20-year-old Olandjuwan Beale and 21-year-old Caron Walker.

“Honestly, I was running on fumes that day,” said Newport News Robbery Detective Jamelle Alexander.

It began around 3:30 a.m., when two men with guns stole tobacco products from the 7-Eleven at 9959 Jefferson Avenue.

Alexander was on call. Before he knew it, one investigation became two.

Just before 9 a.m., police were called to the 1st Stop Market at 811 Main Street. The suspects in this robbery were also armed and were wearing all black with black and white ski masks, according to police. They stole money, cigarettes and cigars.

“While we are sitting there talking, we heard another one come in also on Main Street,” Alexander added.

About an hour later, Mary’s Convenience Store on Old Oyster Point Road was robbed of cigars and a cell phone, by two men with guns wearing black hoodies with t-shirts over their faces.

“We were at the second one when the third came in,” said Newport News Robbery Detective Daniela Davis.

The final robbery in Newport News was at Luckie’s convenience store on Chestnut Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Again, the suspects were two men wearing all black with white cloth covering their faces.

Not long after the robbery at Luckie’s, a robbery was reported at the 1st Stop Convenience Store on Executive Drive in Hampton. Store surveillance cameras captured the crime, which happened just before 1 p.m. The video shows two men dressed in all black with white masks covering their faces enter the business armed with guns. There were customers and employees in the store at the time. The suspects ordered them to get down on the ground, stole wallets from some of the customers and then ordered the clerk to open the register and hand over all the cash.

Police get a break when someone saw them get into a getaway car.

“The subjects just happened to be in a hotel where the vehicle was located,” Davis said. “There was a brief pursuit. For the most part, they were somewhat compliant.”

Beale and Walker have each been charged with five counts of robbery, five counts of abduction and kidnapping, breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony. They are facing another 40 combined charges in Newport News.

“They both confessed to every single robbery, so that’s rare we have that much cooperation,” Davis said.

“Monday was tough,” Alexander added. “It was definitely tough. I got that call almost 4 o’clock in the morning, then ultimately, we got the confession at almost 2 o’clock in the morning at Hampton’s police headquarters. It was almost a 24-hour day.”