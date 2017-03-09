Maryland man charged in crash that injured trooper on I-64 in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Maryland man has been charged a crash that injured a Virginia State Police trooper overnight in Newport News.

Virginia State Police say the accident happened just after midnight on Thursday. Trooper I.K. Ibrahim had stopped a Kia for speeding on the westbound side of I-64, near Jefferson Avenue.

During this traffic stop, state police say a tractor-trailer carrying 1,000 pounds of US mail ran off the right side of the road, sideswiping both Ibrahim’s car and the Kia.

The driver of the Kia, an 18-year-old woman from Williamsburg, was not injured in the crash — but a 17-year-old passenger suffered a minor injury.

State police say Ibrahim was sitting in his patrol car — with the emergency lights activated — when the crash happened. He was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center and treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 65-year-old Lester A. Diggs, of Waldorf, Maryland, was not hurt and has been charged with reckless driving. State police say fatigue was a factor in the crash.

