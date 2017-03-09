Man arrested in California for allegedly stalking at least 19 girls

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — Sheriff’s deputies in Santa Clara County have arrested a man accused of stalking at least 19 girls, authorities said.

Thirty-five-year-old Rajeev Sanhi allegedly stalked and “annoyed” four under-aged girls on Wednesday alone, deputies said.

Detectives say he’s believed to have stalked at least 19 girls over the course of several years.

The investigation started when a 14-year-old girl said she was repeatedly approached by Sanhi.

Victims, like the 14-year-old, told police they were also offered gifts like money and movie tickets, among other items.

The 14-year-old girl said Sanhi followed her home more than a dozen times.

A family member of the victim confronted Sanhi about his behavior, but he continued to stalk her, authorities said.

“Sheriff’s Office detectives initiated an investigation and learned that Sanhi had numerous prior encounters with law enforcement documenting similar circumstances. In late February, Sanhi was positively identified as having participated in similar type activities in the cities of Saratoga, Los Altos, San Jose, Los Gatos & the Los Angeles area,” Lt. James Jensen said.

Sanhi was arrested at his home on Wednesday.

“At Sanhi’s residence, we recovered several different collages of the underage victims, gifts for the victims and even a personalized license plate for a victim. Detectives interviewed Sanhi who was then arrested for the listed charges,” Jensen said.

Sanhi is now in the Santa Clara County Jail.

Sanhi is connected to several South Bay churches where he tried to volunteer as a youth mentor or pastor.

Detectives found that Sanhi was told he is not welcome at some churches due to his behavior around “jubilance” females, authorities said.

Deputies said Sanhi has applied to be a teacher and nanny, “in home child care provider for private individuals.”

But authorities say they have no evidence that Sanhi was ever hired as a school teacher.

“Sanhi often gave a business card, or calling card, to his victims. The card referenced his website, jcmakeover.com. Sanhi is currently housed at the Santa Clara County Main Jail with a bail to be determined by a magistrate,” Jensen said.

Deputies say there could be more victims.