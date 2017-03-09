Man arrested for armed robbery in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City police arrested a man on Wednesday for an armed robbery.

Police say on Oct. 25, 2016, at around 7:33 a.m., a suspect robbed the Friendly Check Cashing in the 900 block of West Ehringhaus Street at gunpoint. The suspect demanded money and made threats to kill someone before getting away with cash.

33-year-old William Edward White, of Plymouth, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping, possession of firearm by a felon, assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats.

White is being held at the Albemarle District Jail under a $1 million secured bond.