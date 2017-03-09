Man arrested after deputies find drugs, stolen gun in NC motel room

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A Virginia man was arrested in Dare County after deputies served a search warrant at his motel room.

On March 1, deputies pulled a driver over for a head light that wasn’t working. During the traffic stop, deputies found the driver didn’t have a valid North Carolina driver’s license. It was also determined that the driver was staying at a local motel. While talking with the driver, the deputy figured out there were illegal drugs at the motel room.

Deputies went to the motel room, where they found a stolen gun and several illegal drugs.

As a result of the investigation, 23-year-old Dakota Allen Seaver, of Amelia, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of cocaine, possession of a schedule IV drug (Xanax), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no operator’s license.