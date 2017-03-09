Man convicted in 2015 murder receives 3 life terms

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man convicted in a 2015 murder outside of a Virginia Beach strip club was sentenced Thursday to three life terms.

Raiquan Turner was found guilty Wednesday in the 2015 shooting death of Paul Abbey.

The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said Thursday that jurors recommended the maximum sentence for Turner — three life terms plus 18 years. Judge James C. Lewis imposed the sentence Thursday.

Turner has previous pleaded guilty to charges connected to a separate 2015 shooting that happened outside a Sonic. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison last summer.

