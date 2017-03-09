Jamestown boys will try to finish historic season with state title

WILLIAMSBURG (WAVY) – There aren’t many more boxes the Jamestown High School boys basketball team can check off.

An undefeated conference record, check. The program’s first ever region championship, check. First ever trip to the state tournament, check. First ever appearance in the 4A state championship game, check.

But they’re not satisfied. On Friday night against Loudon Valley, the Eagles (27-2) will try and finish the deal by winning the first ever 4A championship in Bay Rivers District History.

“It’s something that every high school player dreams about; playing in the state championship,” said Mason Wang, who was named a Co-Conference Player of the Year along with his twin brother Evan.

The Wang brothers are two of seven seniors that have powered the Eagles through their season. Mason averaged over 17 points a game, while his older brother (by a minute) averaged 16 points.

“Everybody walks in the gym and says they can’t play, but everybody walks out the gym and says they can play,” said head coach Donovan Bridgeforth, who was named the Conference Coach of the Year.

A coach brimming with confidence, Bridgeforth doesn’t just want his team to win a title. “We want to go down as the best team ever and all we need is four quarters,” he said.

Four more quarters to cement a legacy that will last a lifetime.

Tip-off is set for 8:30 pm inside the Siegel Center.