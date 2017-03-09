‘It was fantastic, amazing’: Make-A-Wish surprises Richmond-area boy with new puppy

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — WAVY sister station WRIC 8News is taking the lead with Make-a-Wish to help dreams come true for children in Central Virginia.

11-year-old Noah Lamb got connected with Make-a-Wish after being diagnosed with a form of cancer called Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

“First I got cancer and that was sort of a bummer, so I went through all of that,” Lamb said. “And so these ladies came up to me and said ‘hey, do you want to sign up for Make-a-Wish?’ and I was like, ‘yeah, of course!’”

So next he had to decide what wish he wanted.

“I was thinking all about it, and I wanted to go to Japan at first and I was like, no, that’s too far maybe, and so then I was like, ‘you know, maybe I might want to get a dog’ and they were like, ‘that’s a perfect wish,’ and I was like ‘yeah, ok,” he said.

And then one day a huge surprise was waiting for Noah when he got home from school: His new puppy Sadie.

“I was like ‘oh my gosh, that’s so cool! And so I just sat down with her and then I played with her a little bit, and so yeah, it was awesome,” he said.

As it turned out, Noah’s parents fell in love with Sadie, too.

“She’s fun, she’s a lot of fun, she’s like a family member,” said Justin Lamb, Noah’s dad.

Noah’s mom, Kristina Lamb, added, “I think growing with Noah and growing with our family, that’s really nice.”

Even though Noah didn’t need to fly for his wish, he knows how important flying can be for other kids’ wishes to come true.

“Oh yeah, that’s a super important thing for Make-a-Wish. They need those flier miles things, whatever they are, to help the kids who want to go to places on planes that it will help them save money,” he said.

Noah is now cancer free. He knows first-hand how special it can be for your wish to become a reality.

“It was fantastic, it was amazing. I love her so much,” he said.