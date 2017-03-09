Gloucester crews extinguish brush fires in same area twice in one day

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Fire crews in Gloucester responded to two brush fires in the same area Wednesday.

At 11:49 a.m., firefighters were called to Kings Creek Road for a brush fire. The fire was marked under control by 12:19 p.m.

Units were again called to Kings Creek at 1:47 p.m. because there was still some smoke in the area. Crews extinguished that brush fire quickly.

No one was hurt.

Fire officials are warning residents not to burn brush piles and use an ashtray instead of throwing cigarettes outside.

Kings Creek Road Brush Fires (Photo courtesy Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Inc.) (Photo courtesy Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Inc.) (Photo courtesy Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Inc.) (Photo courtesy Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Inc.)