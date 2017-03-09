Firefighters extinguish small fire in bathroom of York County library

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Crews extinguished a small fire at the Yorktown branch of the York County Public Library Thursday.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m., firefighters responded to an automatic fire alarm at the library, located at 8500 George Washington Memorial Highway. When crews got to the scene, they found smoke inside the building. A small fire was found in a bathroom. It was quickly extinguished.

Minimal fire damage was limited to the bathroom. Some other areas suffered smoke damage.

Fire officials are still working to determine the cause.

The library is currently closed and will reopen when the damage is cleaned up.