Driver wanted for child sex offenses arrested during traffic stop

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A Charlotte woman wanted for child sex offenses was taken into custody following a traffic stop Wednesday.

Deputies stopped a vehicle going 71 in a 55 mile per hour zone on Highway 12 in Rodanthe. During the traffic stop, the deputy discovered the driver, 29-year-old Francis Carolina Garcia, didn’t have a license and was wanted out of Charlotte for multiple child sex offenses.

Garcia was arrested for no operator’s license and on warrants for two counts of statutory rape and indecent liberties with a minor.