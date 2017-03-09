Dead dolphin washes up on beach in Corolla

NAGS HEAD, N.C (WAVY) — A dead dolphin washed up on a beach in Corolla on Monday.

The eight and half foot dolphin was a male and washed ashore fully intact.

He was taken to the National Park Service’s Bodie Island Maintenance Facility for holding and within the next few days will be transported to North Carolina State University’s Center for Marine Sciences and Technology. There, the dolphin will be used to teach students learning marine biology.

Staff from the Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education, Corolla Ocean Rescue and volunteers from the Outer Banks Marine Mammal Stranding Network helped Jennette’s Pier staff with the dolphin.

Dead Dolphin in Corolla View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Credit: Jennette's Pier Credit: Jennette's Pier