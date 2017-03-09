Coast Guard decommissions two cutters in North Carolina

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday decommissioned two cutters in North Carolina.
A ceremony was held in Atlantic Beach for the Cutter Cushing and Cutter Nantucket. Both ships served the coast guard for around 30 years.
Coast Guard officials say both Island Class cutters were built in Lockport, Louisiana, commissioned in the late-1980’s and eventually moved to Atlantic Beach.
The ships were built as a platform for law enforcement, and also conducted missions for homeland security as well as search and rescue.
Crew aboard the Cushing recently helped release 27 rehabilitated sea turtles into into Gulf Stream waters.
“Today is a great day because we’re celebrating not only Cushing and Nantucket, but the crews who maintained them throughout the years,” said Lt. Mario Gil, commanding officer of the Cushing.