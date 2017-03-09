Coast Guard decommissions two cutters in North Carolina

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Cushing stands at parade rest during the ship’s decommissioning ceremony in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, March 8, 2017. The Cushing was built primarily as a platform for law enforcement, but conducted missions including maritime homeland security, migrant interdiction, fisheries enforcement and search and rescue. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Mieszala)

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday decommissioned two cutters in North Carolina.

A ceremony was held in Atlantic Beach for the Cutter Cushing and Cutter Nantucket. Both ships served the coast guard for around 30 years.

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Cushing out of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, helps release 27 rehabilitated sea turtles into Gulf Stream waters, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The sea turtles were rescued by North Carolina Aquarium crews after experiencing cold water shock earlier this winter. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Auxiliarist Trey Clifton)

Coast Guard officials say both Island Class cutters were built in Lockport, Louisiana, commissioned in the late-1980’s and eventually moved to Atlantic Beach.

The ships were built as a platform for law enforcement, and also conducted missions for homeland security as well as search and rescue.

Crew aboard the Cushing recently helped release 27 rehabilitated sea turtles into into Gulf Stream waters.

“Today is a great day because we’re celebrating not only Cushing and Nantucket, but the crews who maintained them throughout the years,” said Lt. Mario Gil, commanding officer of the Cushing.

