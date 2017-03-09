Bill proposes plastic bag ban repeal for North Carolina coastal areas

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — A bill in the North Carolina General Assembly is proposing a repeal of a ban on plastic bags in certain coastal areas of the state.

Large retailers were banned in 2009 from supplying plastic bags to the barrier islands of the Outer Banks. It was part of a pilot program designed to create incentives for shoppers to use reusable bags.

A bill sponsored by three representatives argues the 2009 ban — which required businesses to pay customers who used reusable bags — hurt large and small businesses across the state, and not just in the Outer Banks.

The bill proposes reduced distribution and use of plastic bags through recycling as well as the use of reusable bags.

The proposed repeal is currently making its way through the North Carolina House.