Aldi opening new Chesapeake location later this month

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Grocery chain Aldi is expected to cut the ribbon later this month on a new Chesapeake location.

A ceremony has been set for March 23 at the new store, which is located near Cahoon Plantation Golf Course on Cedar Road.

The grocer has recently held hiring events across Hampton Roads for three planned locations — Newport News, Portsmouth and this Chesapeake store.

Currently, there are five Aldi locations in Hampton Roads.

