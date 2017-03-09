Affordable Care Act supporters gather outside Rep. Scott Taylor’s office

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Supporters of the Affordable Care Act gathered outside of Congressman Scott Taylor’s Virginia Beach office Thursday.

Around 30 people met at Town Center to encourage Taylor to not support the repeal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Republicans unveiled a healthcare plan on Monday that would replace the ACA and moved to immediately repeal it.

Gary Byler, who was the chairman for the Trump Campaign in Virginia, says the new plan would allow insurance plans to be bought in other states and would also aim to lower prescription prices.

The plan would also get rid of fines those without insurance have to pay and would provide tax credits based on age instead of income-based subsidies.

Health experts at Old Dominion University say they’re worried the new plan would include items like coverage for pre-exisiting conditions, cuts to preventive care, funds for Medicaid, and cuts to mental health resources that help fight the opioid epidemic.

One of the organizers for the protest says the group will continue to return to Congressman Taylor’s office until their voices are heard.

“There are issues that need to be fixed. Fix those issues, don’t repeal it,” said Kimberly Tucker. “We will be heard tonight or we will be heard on Election Day.”