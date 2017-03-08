Tractor-trailer accident blocks lanes on I-264 in Va. Beach

Image Credit: VDOT 511

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer accident on Interstate 264 West in Virginia Beach blocked several lanes Wednesday morning, causing major delays for motorists.

The Virginia Department of Transportation reported around 9:30 a.m. that the accident, which was around Independence Boulevard, caused several lanes and an entrance ramp to be closed.

Traffic cameras showed the tractor-trailer blocking the lanes with motorists getting by on a single open lane.

The scene was eventually cleared, but the accident caused massive delays for motorists traveling toward Norfolk and Chesapeake.

Image Credit: VDOT 511

