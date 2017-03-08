Tractor-trailer accident blocks lanes on I-264 in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer accident on Interstate 264 West in Virginia Beach blocked several lanes Wednesday morning, causing major delays for motorists.

The Virginia Department of Transportation reported around 9:30 a.m. that the accident, which was around Independence Boulevard, caused several lanes and an entrance ramp to be closed.

Traffic cameras showed the tractor-trailer blocking the lanes with motorists getting by on a single open lane.

The scene was eventually cleared, but the accident caused massive delays for motorists traveling toward Norfolk and Chesapeake.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates to this story.