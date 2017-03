KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — Kill Devil Hills police are investigating a series of stolen street signs in the Clamshell Drive area.

The signs were reported stolen on March 2, according to police. Investigators say the signs were taken from the intersections of Seminole, Creek, and Sioux Streets.

Police also investigated 21 street signs stolen from the Avalon area in August 2016.

If you have any information, call the Kill Devil Hills Police Department.