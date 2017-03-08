Police: Armed and dangerous man wanted in Suffolk sexual assault

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a reported sexual assault in Suffolk.

Authorities say 36-year-old Marcel Andre Ausby, of the 100 block of Nancy Drive, has warrants on file for abduction with intent to defile and attempted object sexual penetration.

According to police, the charges stem from an alleged incident that happened Tuesday morning in the 100 block of North Main Street in downtown Suffolk.

Police described Ausby as a black male, 6 feet tall and 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Ausby, police say don’t approach him, but instead call your local police department or 911.