Norfolk State’s ready for MEAC Tourney, and the chance to dance

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Robert Jones was an assistant for then-head coach Anthony Evans when Norfolk State beat Bethune Cookman 73-70, punching the program’s first ever ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

He’ll always love and admire that team and the experience, but quite frankly, he’s tired of hearing about it.

“Honestly, I think it’s time to have a 2017 team that people are talking about,” said Jones, who’s team will play in the second round of the MEAC Tournament on Wednesday night against South Carolina State.

Jones says he’s so hungry for that title, his “ribs are touching.” Well, he may have the team capable of satisfying that hunger.

On the inside, Jordan Baker has been the best rim-protector in the MEAC, blocking 46 shots in 25 games. Running the point, Zaynah Robison has the best assist-to-turnover ratio (average of 4.4 to 1.5) in the conference and also leads the conference with 48 steals in 29 games.

Adding to all that, Jonathan Wade is the second-best scorer in the MEAC, averaging 19.6 points a night.

“To be honest, I’ve always thought this was the team to do it,” said Wade. “From the jump, we’ve had so much potential, so much talent, we just got to put it all together.”

If the Spartans can make it past Wednesday night, they’ll get Thursday night off, by virtue of their no. 2 seed. Then it comes down to the final two games with a spot in the NCAA Tournament on the line.

“You just want a chance to dance,” said Jones.