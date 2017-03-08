Norfolk State needs OT to hold off SC State in MEAC quarterfinals

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – No. 2 seed Norfolk State men’s basketball team needed overtime to hold off South Carolina State 93-88 on Wednesday night.

The victory improved NSU’s mark to 16-15 and sent the Spartans into the semifinal round on Friday at 8 p.m. Norfolk State will face the winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal matchup between No. 3 seed Morgan State and No. 11 seed Howard.

Jonathan Wade finished with a game-high 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting with eight rebounds and a career-best seven assists.

