NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Fire crews are currently working to rescue a crane operator in Norfolk.

Firefighters are on scene at the former Bank of America building in the 200 block of East Main Street. Officials say the crane operator has a medical issue.

Crews are working to get the crane lowered to the ground to get the patient out. It’s not clear how high up the crane currently is.

Chopper 10 is heading to the scene. Stay with WAVY.com.