Music, Brain Candy & St. Patrick’s Day Pre-Parties!

Friday, March 10 : Shamrockin’ in Ghent on Colley Avenue

St. Pattie’s day is just around the corner and Norfolk is starting the party off early with Shamrockin’ in Ghent! This annual St. Patrick’s Day themed event will turn Colley Avenue into a block party. Thousands of people from across the Hampton roads area will come out in their best green attire this to hear the live bands and taste the sweet Irish libations.

Don’t miss out on your chance to join the fun this Friday from 6-10 p.m. 100% of the proceeds raised from Shamrockin’ In Ghent will go to support the programs of Hope House Foundation

Saturday, March 11 : Mae at the NorVa

Indie Rock group, Mae, will perform at the NorVa this Saturday! Formed right here in the Hampton Roads area, the group is coming off of their latest hiatus to showcase their musical talents.

Relive some of their biggest hits like ‘Embers and Envelopes’ from their freshman album Destination Beautiful and even more from their sophomore album The Everglow! So crank up the volume when it comes to your weekend plans and catch the group this Saturday at the Norva.

The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $19.50.

Sunday, March 12 : Brain Candy Live! at Chrysler Hall

Brain Candy Live is coming to Chrysler hall this Sunday. TV personality Adam Savage and YouTube star, Micheal Stevens will unleash their mind stimulating show like you’ve never seen before. Their warning to audiences, that any Brain Candy Live contact will result in increased awareness and fun. Smart is the new superpower and two of the planet’s most entertaining-everyday heroes are coming here to cook-up and deliver a giant batch of magical Brain Candy.

The show is in town for one night only, so don’t miss out on your chance to experience the fun. Catch the show this Sunday at 7 p.m. at Chrysler Hall. Tickets start at $30.

Friday, March 10 – Sunday, March 12 : 13th Annual Virginia RV Show at the Hampton Roads Convention Center

Stock up on all the essentials and gather great ideas for your next RV vacation. Come ready to shop the newest in accessories for RVs, as well as campgrounds. Insurance and financing will also be available on site. Plus, attend daily seminars to pick up some new info and tips to help with your purchase.

Ticket are $10 and kids under the age of 12 get in FREE.