Man facing life in prison for 2014 murder of Hampton man

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — One of three men charged in the 2014 murder of a 19-year-old Hampton man is now facing life in prison.

Police said in January of 2014 that the body of Jeramiah Kimble was found in the woods near Mary Peake Elementary School days after his family had reported him missing.

According to the Hampton Circuit Court, Dewaune Lane Jr. was sentenced to life plus 20 years in a hearing on Wednesday.

Lane received a life sentence for murder, and 10 years each for charges of conspiracy and abduction.

The two others arrested in this case — Jaquan Turner and Jamil King — were also charged with murder, abduction and conspiracy in 2014.

Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell told 10 On Your Side in November of 2015 that Turner had been sentenced to life plus 10 years.

Bell says the three men lured Kimble into the woods, and shot and killed him because they thought he was going to testify in another case.

King testified for the Commonwealth against Lane. He was sentenced to 70 years in prison, but had 50 years suspended for murder.

A 10 year sentence for conspiracy were also suspended for King.

