Man burned in Williamsburg house fire; 5 displaced

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — One man suffered burns to his body in a fire at a Williamsburg home that displaced five people.

Willliamsburg Deputy Fire Chief Larry Snyder says crews from York, James City County and Williamsburg responded to the fire on Tyler Brooks Drive Wednesday morning.

The first units arrived on scene around 2:25 a.m. and found heavy smoke.

A bystander had pulled one victim had been out of the home. Synder says everyone inside the home was able to get out by themselves.

A man in his 20’s was taken to the hospital with burns to his body, and was reportedly awake and oriented at the time. Snyder says the man was in stable condition.

A juvenile girl was also transported as a precaution, according to Snyder.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the kitchen area of the house. The fire was brought under control around 2:45 a.m.

Synder says the cause and origin of the fire are being investigated.

