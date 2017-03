NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of raping a 19-year-old woman in Newport News was arrested this week.

Sander Jenkins II is charged with rape in connection to an alleged incident that happened on Jan. 24.

The victim told police she went to Jenkins’ home that day and during the visit, he would not stop his advances, which led to the rape.

Police investigated and as a result, took Jenkins into custody on Monday.