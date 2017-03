In The Kitchen: Oyster Jalapeno Porter Steak Sauce

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Restaurant Week continues and today Courtney Pease from Stillwater Tavern came back into our kitchen and made for us Oyster Jalapeno Porter Steak Sauce.

About Stillwater Tavern, there’s something happening every night:

Monday: Poker Night – In house poker league and ongoing tournament

Tuesday: Open Mic/Taco Tuesday

Wednesday: Shag Night

Thursday: Trivia & Karaoke

Friday & Saturday: Live music and entertainment

Sunday: Dart League/NASCAR/Sports (lots of TVs)

Kid Friendly

Hampton Restaurant Week presented by Hampton Eats

Runs through Saturday

Stillwater Tavern

555 Settlers Landing Road

(757) 224-3523

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hampton Eats.