House fire in Chesapeake displaces family of three

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A house fire in the Western Branch area of Chesapeake displaced two adults and a child Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the 2100 block of Isabella Drive at 7:08 p.m. Crews got to the scene five minutes later and found a one-story home with fire near the kitchen and extending into the attic.

Firefighters managed to keep the fire from spreading further. The blaze was marked under control at 7:18 p.m.

Officials say it appears the fire was cooking-related.

No one was hurt. The family has a place to stay in the meantime.

