Hampton Roads women respond to International Women’s Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There were no protests or big work strikes in Hampton Roads for International Women’s Day. On the contrary, 10 On Your Side found women — including those at Twisted Sisters in Virginia Beach — hard at work.

“Taking off would be harmful to our business,” said manager, Ariel Doan.

That’s the overwhelming opinion behind the posts on our WAVY Facebook page as well.

Local women said they are working and taking care of their families Wednesday because that’s what makes the world go around. Hampton Roads March Forward Regional Director, Cheryl Dronzek, would agree.

“You can’t just stop taking care of your kid for a day, right? Or you’re in a situation where job security is questionable

so you can’t just take the day off,” Dronzek said.

Dronzek told WAVY.com the grassroots women’s organization encouraged women who could to take a day off and everyone else to wear red in solidarity and to support women-owned and managed businesses. She is looking beyond the shows of support to actions including mentoring and meeting with lawmakers that will have an impact down the road.

“We had the march. Six weeks later, we’re observing a day in solidarity and these are baby steps walking along the journey. Ultimately, we want to get to the mountain,” she said.