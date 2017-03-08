Fort Bragg wife shot active-duty husband in the back, officials say

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fort Bragg soldier was charged after shooting her husband, who is also in the military, in the back last week, officials said.

Sgt. Sarah Marie Coleman, 24, is accused of shooting Jonathan Coleman, 39, on Wednesday night at a Hope Mills home in the 4100 block of Edward E. Maynor Drive, according to Hope Mills officials.

Sarah Coleman is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflicting serious injury.

Officials said last week the shooting happened during a domestic dispute.

She was being held without bond, but her bond has since been set at $35,000.

Jonathan Coleman, who was on active duty at the time of the shooting, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, although there is no update on his condition.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Sarah Coleman is still being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center.