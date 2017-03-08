Dozens in York County speak out on proposal to build subdivision on rural lot

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Dozens of citizens attended a York County Planning Commission meeting Wednesday night, weighing in on a proposal to rezone a rural, undeveloped lot.

After hearing concerns, commissioners voted 6-0 against rezoning the 113.8-acre Smith property.

Developers with Harrison and Lear, Inc. were seeking to rezone the land, located at 517 Yorktown Road, from “rural residential” to “medium-density single family residential.” Doing so would have put the company one step closer to constructing up to 142 single-family detached homes there.

“I don’t think it’s the right way to go,” one woman said. “This really doesn’t fit in with the way things look around that area.”

Many citizens raised concerns about school capacity and traffic, with one resident stating the impacts would be “devastating.”

Some speakers were in favor of the development. In addition to the subdivision, developers were looking to construct new trails, turn lanes, sidewalks and lights. One study noted that the construction would bring more than $580,000 to the county annually.

“There really are no other proposed developments on this end of the county,” one supporter said.

The county’s principal planner, Timothy Cross, noted that the proposal was well-designed, but ultimately deviated from the county’s comprehensive plan. Cross recommended that the commission vote against recommending the development to the board of supervisors.

Several commissioners noted benefits the proposal could bring, but ultimately, they agreed that the proposal wasn’t enough to overturn the comprehensive plan.

Officials expect the property to still be developed, perhaps with a less populated subdivision.

The matter will be discussed by the county’s board of supervisors in May.

Opposition to the proposal had spurred a petition prior to Wednesday’s meeting.