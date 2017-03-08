Defense, prosecution rest in trial of man charged in 2015 murder

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The defense and prosecution have rested in the trial of a man accused in the murder of Paul Abbey.

Abbey was shot and killed outside of Cheetah’s Lounge in May of 2015. Raiquan Turner — along with two others — were arrested and charged in connection with the murder.

Turner’s murder trial began earlier this week, and continued Tuesday. One of the other suspects charged, Keith Mitchell, pleaded guilty Tuesday to accessory after the homicide.

Mitchell testified Tuesday that he drove to the strip club the night of Abbey’s murder. He said that Turner and Timothy Watson, the third man charged, both expressed that they needed cash that night.

Mitchell told jurors that he waited in the car, wanted nothing to do with a robbery and heard two gunshots before Watson and Turner came running back to the car.

Jurors on Wednesday heard from a former assistant chief medical examiner, who estimated that the gun was fired from less than three feet away.

They also testified that a bullet was recovered from inside Abbey’s mouth.

Jurors also heard from a detective during Wednesday’s proceedings. The detective told jurors a friend of Abbey’s picked Turner’s photo out of a lineup.

Closing arguments in the trial of Raiquan Turner could begin Wednesday.

