Crews battle overnight house fire in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters put out a house fire on Peach Street in Portsmouth overnight.

Crews were on the scene before 3:00 this morning. Peach Street is off Portsmouth Boulevard and Effingham Street. Our photographer on the scene saw a person inside an ambulance. We’re working to find out who that person is and if they were injured. Our photographer also saw a pit bull in a cage in the front yard.

Investigators have not said how many people live in the home, or how the fire started. Look for updates here on wavy.com.