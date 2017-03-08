Crash causes major delays on I-64 West in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va . (WAVY) — A crash on Interstate 64 in Newport News blocked all westbound lanes Monday morning near J. Clyde Morris Boulevard.

Images from Virginia Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed what appeared to be track off the side of the road in a ditch. VDOT reported around 8:35 a.m. that all lanes were closed in the area as a result.

Traffic lanes began reopening shortly after 8:45 a.m.

The crash caused a major back-up on the westbound side of the interstate.

