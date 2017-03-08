Counting Kindness – Maryann’s Mob

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A Chesapeake preschool went the extra mile to make sure one of it’s teachers knows how much she means to them.

Maryann Schmidt works at Oak Grove Preschool and Kindergarten. She is on medical leave because she is battling cancer. Her birthday was a few days ago. So, the school brought the celebration to Maryann.

Staff, parents, friends and students made a video filled with messages of love and support and showed up at her house on her special day. They danced flash mob style right in front of her home to wish her a happy birthday. When we reached out to Maryann, she said “It is such a positive message in a world that so desperately needs it.”