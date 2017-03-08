Company will invest $5.1M to establish first US facility in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Terry McAuliffe said Wednesday that a Spain-based company, Atarfil, will invest $5.1 million to establish a facility in Suffolk.

The manufacturing and distribution facility will be the company’s first in the U.S. and will create 15 jobs.

“The advanced manufacturing industry is an integral component of a thriving economy, and securing Atarfil’s first U.S. operation is evidence that this critical sector continues to gain momentum in the Commonwealth,” said Governor McAuliffe. “We are proud that Atarfil has chosen the City of Suffolk and Virginia as its starting point to our national market. The company will be a strong addition to the Hampton Roads corporate community, and we thank the company for being a part of our efforts to diversify and build a new Virginia economy.”

Atarfil aims to develop, manufacture and market thermoplastic geomembranes, which are products used in environmental protection, integrated water management, public works and building.