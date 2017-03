VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Council on Tuesday voted to build a monument in honor of the Navy SEALs at the Oceanfront.

The tribute will depict the history of the SEAL program and the city’s part in their story.

The monument will also have a star for every SEAL and a paw print for every SEAL K-9 killed in the line of duty.

The monument will stand on the Boardwalk at 38th Street, according to the Navy SEAL Museum.

An artist rendering of what the monument will look like. (Photo courtesy Navy SEAL Museum)