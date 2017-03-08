Brunswick County investigation leads to seizure of drugs, over $13K in cash

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office made a major drug arrest Monday night after an extensive investigation.

Police said the investigation resulted in an execution of a search warrant at a home located at 12210 Christanna Highway in Brunswick.

During the search warrant, police seized four shotguns, two rifles, three pistols, crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, powder cocaine, over a half pound of marijuana as well as $13,600.

44-year-old James Anthony Gillis of Lawrenceville was charged with possessing controlled substances with the intent to distribute and for possessing controlled substances while simultaneously possessing a firearm. Several other charges are pending and Gillis is currently being held at the Meherrin River Regional Jail under no bond.