PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today is from Hurrah Players and they’re bringing a favorite to the stage this weekend in Disney’s Aladdin. Director Hugh Copeland and the cast joined us to tell us all about this exciting production.

Hurrah Players presents: Disney’s Aladdin

Friday – Sunday

TCC Roper Performing Arts Theater- Norfolk

Tickets & Information:

HurrahPlayers.com

(757) 627-5437