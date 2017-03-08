Arrest made in York County carjacking; one suspect still sought

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York-Poquoson Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man in connection to a January carjacking.

18-year-old Wright Barnard Raynor, of Bowling Green, was charged with carjacking, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny and petite larceny on Feb. 28. Raynor’s warrants were served at the Pamunkey Regional Jail, where he is being held on unrelated charges.

Authorities say the carjacking happened on Jan. 21 in the 900 block of Denbigh Boulevard. The victim told deputies two men robbed him of his keys and left with his vehicle, which was later found at a Wawa in Newport News.

An image of one of the suspects — who has since been identified by authorities as Raynor — was released in January.

The sheriff’s office says an investigation into the carjacking is ongoing. At least one other is being sought. If you know anything about this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.