Armed suspect robs woman in parking lot of Newport News apartments

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a woman in a parking lot of a Newport News apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

At 12:43 a.m., officers were called to the 500 block of Purlieu Drive for a robbery.

The victim, a 46-year-old woman, told police she pulled into the parking lot around 12:30 a.m. and parked in a spot near the rental office. As she got out of the vehicle, a man approached her and yelled at her to give up her purse. The man pointed a black gun at her.

The suspect grabbed the woman’s purse and ran around a building, heading southbound on Woods Road.

The purse had cash, credit cards and personal IDs inside.

Police are still investigating. If you recognize this suspect, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.