Some Hampton Roads cities affected by AT&T 911 outage

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Some Hampton Roads cities are reporting that AT&T customers are unable to call 911 from their cellphones.

A spokesperson for Dallas-based AT&T acknowledged the issue Wednesday night in a statement, which reads:

We are aware of a service issue affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers and we’re working to resolve it as quickly as possible. We apologize to those affected.”

This is a nationwide issue, but it’s affecting several localities in Hampton Roads.

Virginia Beach officials ask that anyone with an emergency who has AT&T cell phone service to call the non-emergency number at 757-385-5000 or send a text message to 911.

AT&T experiencing nationwide 911 outage. AT&T customers in VB call 385-5000 for fire emergencies. — VBFD (@VirginiaBeachFD) March 9, 2017

“We’re monitoring the issue and will provide an update as soon as possible,” said Stephen Williams, Director of Emergency Communications and Citizen Services for Virginia Beach.

Suffolk residents with AT&T are having issues, too. Their non-emergency number is 757-923-2350.

AT&T subscribers in Portsmouth should dial 757-393-5300 to reach 911.

Dispatchers in Chesapeake say they don’t believe they are experiencing this problem, but as always, call 382-6161 to reach the non-emergency line.

Authorities ask anyone who needs to contact York, Poquoson or Williamsburg 911 to instead call 890-3621.

If you live in Accomack or Northampton County and have AT&T for your cell service, call one of the following non-emergency numbers: 757-787-0911, 757-442-0911 or 757-824-0911.

If you have AT&T and are experiencing issues calling 911 in Hampton, call 727-6111.

Nationwide, some cellphone users are unable to call 911. If you are having this issue & need emergency services in Hampton, call 727-6111. — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) March 9, 2017

Dispatchers in Norfolk and Newport News say they’re not experiencing problems. In North Carolina, dispatchers from Elizabeth City, Dare and Currituck counties say they’re not having issues either.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about this story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.