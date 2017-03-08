3 Monarchs earn all-Conference USA honors

IRVING, Texas – (WAVY) – Three members of Old Dominion’s men’s basketball team took home all-conference honors during the Conference USA awards.

Guard Ahmad Caver was named to the All-Conference USA Third Team, Forward Denzell Taylor earned Conference USA All-Defensive Team honors and Forward Zoran Talley tabbed Conference USA Sixth Man of the Year.

Caver lead the Monarchs in scoring and was third in the league in assists. Taylor ranked sixth in the conference in rebounding and lead the team in defensive rebounds. Talley came off the bench in 19 of 25 contests played this season. His 12.3 points per contest ranks second for the Monarchs, while his 2.1 assists per game also ranks second on the squad.

The Monarchs will begin play in the Conference USA tournament Thursday against the winner of FAU and Marshall. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m.