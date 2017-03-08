24 indicted in New York-Virginia gun trafficking ring

NEW YORK (AP/WAVY) — Prosecutors say a New York undercover officer bought 217 guns and assault rifles and dismantled a trafficking ring that operated out of Virginia.

Traffickers were heard on wiretaps brazenly bragging about their ability buy guns for resale. Acting District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said Wednesday said 24 people were arrested. 22 Virginia residents — including two men from Hampton and a man from Newport News — were among those arrested. One suspect was from Brooklyn, and another from the District of Columbia. You can see a full list of the arrests below.

They are charged in an indictment alleging a conspiracy to bring up to a dozen guns illegally into New York City at a time, sometimes traveling on the bus with the weapons.

They used code words like “chopper” and “joint” to peddle the weapons. Ammunition was “food.”

Most illegal guns in New York come from southern states with lax laws. Gonzalez said that must be changed.

Here’s a list of those arrested:

Dajon Yearty, 25, of Newport News, Virginia

Dwayne Lamont Rawlings, 30, also known as “Ding Dong,” of Hampton, Virginia

Jacquan Spencer, 22, also known as “Madcat,” of Hampton, Virginia

Damian King, 27, also known as “Havoc,” of Bristow, Virginia

Levar Shelborne, 29, also known as “Wavy Boy,” of Richmond, Virginia

Antwan Walker, 21, also known as “Twan,” of Highland Springs, Virginia

Tevin Richardson, 25, also known as “Stay-lo,” of Washington, D.C.

Kenneth Threatts, 21, also known as “Trey,” of North Chesterfield, Virginia

Renardo Maye, 20, also known as “Nardo,” of Richmond, Virginia

Aaron Horowitz, 24, also known as “Gringo,” of Richmond, Virginia

Aaron Perry, 22, of Brooklyn, New York

Cameron Fobbs, 20, also known as “Bam” or “Bambino,” of Richmond, Virginia

Clifford Perryman, 28, also known as “Nino,” of Richmond, Virginia

Neftali Ramirez, 25, also known as “Doe Flacko,” of Woodbridge, Virginia

Euneece Robinson, 28, of Richmond, Virginia

Aaron Seabrook, 22, of Richmond, Virginia

Corey Russell, 20, of Richmond, Virginia

Naquan Trapp, 20, of Richmond, Virginia

Chauncey Walker, 20, of Richmond, Virginia

Walter Alston, 29, also known as “380,” of Richmond, Virginia

Malyk Hawthorne, 21, also known as “Wink,” of Richmond, Virginia

Michael Vordjorbe, 21, also known as “Stacks,” of Richmond, Virginia

Antoine Smyre, 28, also known as “Fats Pomc,” of Richmond, Virginia

Donald Houston, 27, also known as “Doozie,” of Richmond, Virginia