City council votes to give Oceanfront resort developers more money

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — City council voted to approve an increase in funding for the Cavalier project off Atlantic Avenue Tuesday.

Two weeks ago, the Virginia Beach Development Authority approved a proposal to give an extra $6.5 million to Cavalier Associates to fill a shortfall due to the project expansion.

In 2014, the city approved the application for the Tourism Development Financing Program so the project could be built. Originally, the renovation of the Historic Cavalier and the building of the Marriott Hotel were funded, with the city investing $18 million.

Representatives for Cavalier Associates say they’re hoping to add an Embassy Suites next to the Marriott for a resort area that can sponsor conferences.

Now that council has approved the increase, the total provided by the city has increase to $24.5 million.

City council also voted to approve the realignment of Atlantic Avenue and 40th Street, which is near the Cavalier Hotel. City Manager Dave Hansen said he believes creating cul-de-sac would support the hotel, which is anticipated to be a major anchor.

Ahead of council’s vote Tuesday, residents spoke during the public comment period of the meeting. 10 On Your Side’s Marielena Balouris reports that the majority of the speakers were against both projects.

Every comment against the Cavalier & 40th street projects has been met with applause @WAVY_News — Marielena Balouris (@Marielena_TV) March 7, 2017

