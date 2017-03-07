Uber driver accused of raping female passenger in Va. Beach

Sewanou Bisile Yoro. Image Credit: Virginia Beach Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Virginia Beach over the weekend.

Police say the suspect was a driver for hire with Uber, and had just picked up a fare when he allegedly sexually assaulted the female passenger.

Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Sewanou Bisile Yoro, of Norfolk, and took him into custody.

Yoro is expected in court Tuesday afternoon for an arraignment.

