Tractor-trailer overturns outside of Windsor, causes closure

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer overturned on U.S. Route 460 just outside of Windsor Tuesday, causing a closure for motorists on the westbound side.

The Virginia Department of Transportation reported at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday that a tractor-trailer accident on 460, near Old Suffolk Road, closed all westbound lanes.

A WAVY viewer captured a picture of the tractor-trailer on its side, with what appeared to be trash spill off the side of the road.

Accident blocking Route 460 WB at Old Suffolk Road — Crews headed to the scene. #HRTraffic #TrafficAlert — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) March 7, 2017

Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya says the crash was called in around 9:25 a.m. There was property damage reported in the crash, according to Anaya.

