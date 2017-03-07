TCC to host IT and cyber security career fair next week

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Tidewater Community College will host an IT and cyber security career fair and hiring event on March 16.
The event will be held on the first floor of the Joint-Use Library on TCC’s Virginia Beach campus from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
The following organizations are among those expected to be in attendance:
- 360IT Partners
- 4 Star Technologies, Inc.
- CIA
- City of Chesapeake
- EMW, Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprises
- InMotion Hosting
- NTT DATA Federal
- Sentara Independence
Attendees should wear interview attire and bring multiple copies of resumes. You must RSVP by registering with TCC’s Career Success Network. Those who are not TCC students or alumni can register as a guest.
For more information, call 757-822-7228.
TCC’s Career Services Center has also scheduled the following career fairs:
- Customer service and hospitality: March 30
- Maritime and manufacturing/building trades: April 11
- Health professions and human services: May 4