TCC to host IT and cyber security career fair next week

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Tidewater Community College will host an IT and cyber security career fair and hiring event on March 16.

The event will be held on the first floor of the Joint-Use Library on TCC’s Virginia Beach campus from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

The following organizations are among those expected to be in attendance:

360IT Partners

4 Star Technologies, Inc.

CIA

City of Chesapeake

EMW, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprises

InMotion Hosting

NTT DATA Federal

Sentara Independence

Attendees should wear interview attire and bring multiple copies of resumes. You must RSVP by registering with TCC’s Career Success Network. Those who are not TCC students or alumni can register as a guest.

For more information, call 757-822-7228.

TCC’s Career Services Center has also scheduled the following career fairs:

Customer service and hospitality: March 30

Maritime and manufacturing/building trades: April 11

Health professions and human services: May 4