Reck on the Road: The Little Red Mailbox of Hope

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Soon after her mother died in 2014, Outer Banks resident Sue Goodrich wanted to honor her. Sue honored her mother by creating The Little Red Mailbox of Hope. Inside The Little Red Mailbox is a community journal where anyone can write notes of hope and inspiration.

The idea has become so popular, that with the help from Daniel’s Grace, the 5th Little Red Mailbox of Hope was introduced at Little Island Park in Sandbridge this past weekend.

For more, we head to the corner of Hope and Grace in Sandbridge for this week’s edition of Reck on the Road.